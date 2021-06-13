Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

GameStop advertises “New Nintendo Switch” trade-in deals

By Ben Lamoreux
Nintendo Enthusiast
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere we go again! The rumor mill has been churning for months on the subject of a “Switch Pro.” Recently, multiple reporters step forward to claim that the system would go into production in June and that a reveal was imminent. There was even buzz that it could happen before their E3 show, but that hasn’t been the case so far. Nintendo, of course, hasn’t said a word. But today GameStop shook things up with a mention of “New Nintendo Switch.” As of this morning, they’re advertising trade-in deals for money down on New Nintendo Switch.

www.nintendoenthusiast.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nintendo 3ds#Advertising#New Nintendo Switch#The New Nintendo Switch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video Gamescultureofgaming.com

Is the Nintendo Switch worth the buy right now?

After over a full year spent at home with nothing to do, I’m sure most of us are looking for things to keep us entertained. Today, we’ll be looking at the question of whether or not one of the said things is worth the money. That thing is the Nintendo Switch.
Video GamesIGN

Nintendo Pulls Switch Firmware Update

Nintendo released a new update for the Switch and pulled it down shortly after with zero explanation as to why. This news comes by way of VideoGamesChronicle, which originally reported on the new 12.0.3 Switch update and everything it entails. According to VGC, which sourced OatmealDome on Twitter, the 12.0.3...
Video GamesNintendo Life

Endless Dungeon Is Coming To Nintendo Switch

Endless Dungeon is the second title in the 'ENDLESS' universe, and some of you may have picked up the first game on Switch last year - Dungeon of the Endless. In some rather good news, the Amplitude-developed (and SEGA-published) follow up will be making its way to Switch and various other systems.
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

Miitopia Nintendo Switch Review

First released on the 3DS a few years back, Miitopia was one of the games I would have never predicted would be ported over to Switch. Especially as Miis are all but absent from the new Nintendo console, aside from the odd title like Mario Kart or Smash Bros. However, I’m glad it made the leap personally, as it’s a really interesting experience.
Video Gamesvgculturehq.com

E3 2021 Nintendo Switch Predictions

E3 2021 is coming up, and quickly. The show kicks off on June 12 and will run through June 15. Nintendo will have their presentation on the last day, June 15, at 9am PT/12pm ET. It will be a 40-minute presentation and Nintendo promises to show off what they have in store for us in the second half of 2021 for the Nintendo Switch. While there are a lot of rumors swirling around, we have our own thoughts on potential announcements that will take place during their presentation. Nintendo always has a few surprises up their sleeves, and with Zelda’s 35th anniversary taking place this year, it’s finally time for them to commemorate it. And they will. Here are our E3 2021 Nintendo Switch predictions.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Nintendo suspends Nintendo Switch update 12.0.3 temporarily

Nintendo has halted the distribution of the version 12.0.3 of the Nintendo Switch operating system. The update, released this Tuesday, June 8, remains temporarily suspended from 12:00 (CEST) noon for reasons that have not been disclosed in the statement. The official console support portal only reports the decision, not why.
Video GamesNintendo Life

Nintendo Confirms Switch Digital Deals Promotion To Follow E3 Event

It's not long now until Nintendo's E3 Direct broadcast, and Nintendo of America has confirmed that a range of Switch Digital Deals will follow the broadcast on 15th June, rolling out at around 10am Pacific / 1pm Eastern / 6pm UK / 7pm CEST. It is worth noting that we shouldn't assume, at this stage, that territories like Europe will have the same deals, but we hope that'll be the case.
Video Gamesnintendojo.com

Nintendo Switch Digital Deals Sale Begins Tuesday

Nintendo is coming out swinging this coming Tuesday, June 15. Not only will there be a Nintendo Direct broadcast that morning at 9 AM PST, but there will also be a flurry of sales to look forward to. The Nintendo Switch Digital Deals sale will provide discounts on select games of up to 50 percent off.
Video GamesDestructoid

WarioWare: Get It Together is a new Nintendo Switch game with chaotic co-op

Get It Together has 200 microgames to try and memorize alone or with a pal. Nintendo recently asked people if they’d spend $50 on a new WarioWare game, and as someone who totally would, I was thrilled to see the wacky subseries resurface during the E3 2021 Nintendo Direct stream with WarioWare: Get It Together for Nintendo Switch.
Video GamesTwinfinite

Arietta of Spirits Announced for Nintendo Switch With New Trailer

It was announced today during the Guerrilla Collective livestream that the story-driven action-adventure game Arietta of Spirits will be coming to the Nintendo Switch. In this game by Third Spirit, you play as a girl named Arietta who visits her grandmother’s cabin a year after she passed away. Everything changes when Arietta discovers her ability to see the strange beings that inhabit the island.
Video Gamestechinvestornews.com

Best Nintendo Switch deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021: Console bundles, games, accessories and more

If you're after a bargain on a Nintendo Switch, new game or accessory you need look no further. Amazon Prime Day is here and that means big discounts on[IMAGE]. All of the Amazon Prime Day bargains are exclusive to Prime members, but you can sign up for a free 30 day trial to Amazon Prime to take advantage. You can also cancel anytime as there is no obligation to continue. Read more about the benefits in the UK here and in the US here.
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

The Truth About The "New Nintendo Switch" Rumor

Gaming fans recently went bonkers over a GameStop ad that seemed to have leaked the name of Nintendo's next-gen console. The ad used the phrase "New Nintendo Switch" when referring to trade-ins of the console, which set off a chain reaction of confusion. Some sources previously claimed that Nintendo might...
Video Gamespunchjump.com

Metroid Dread to invade Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Co., Ltd. this week announced Metroid Dread for the Nintendo Switch. Metroid Dread is a 2D platform title and the fifth installment in the main franchise. In the title, Samus is hunted by a new mechanical threat called the E.M.M.I. The final game will include weapon upgrades and alternate...
Video Gamesgamefreaks365.com

Together is a new 2D platformer coming to Nintendo Switch tomorrow

A new 2D platformer known as Together is coming to Nintendo Switch tomorrow and other platforms later. Together is a vibrant and colorful 2D platformer that focuses on cooperative gameplay. The game has a single-player option as well as a two-player local co-op option. The developers have created a colorful world that has been drained of its colors by the terrible Mona Chrome. The player’s mission is to modify each stage and recolor the globe.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

Danganronpa is coming to Nintendo Switch

The Danganronpa series have been announced for Nintendo Switch. All three games in the adventure visual novel trilogy, as well as an expanded, standalone version of V3's board game named Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp, will be packaged together in a physical-exclusive bundle named Danganronpa Decadence. All four games will...
MLBIGN

Daily Deals: B2G1 Free on Video Games and Board Games at Amazon, Save on a Nintendo Switch Online Bundle

Nintendo Switch Online Family Membership and 128GB Memory Card. Nintendo Switch Online 12-Month Family Membership and 128GB Memory Card. Amazon is offering a free official Nintendo Switch (SanDisk) 128Gb Micro SDXC Memory Card when you pick up a 12 month Nintendo Switch Online Family Membership. Nintendo Switch Online is required for online play in games like Super Mario Kart or Splatoon, downloading custom maps in Super Mario Maker 2, playing free retro SNES games, saving your game data to the cloud, and much more. The "Family" membership allows for up to 8 different account holders, not necessarily in the same household. The 128GB memory card will increase your storage capacity by quadruple the stock amount.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Sky: Children of the Light on Nintendo Switch: new trailer and release date

Sky: Children of the Light was announced for Nintendo Switch last April, although until now we did not know its release date, which will be the next June 29. To celebrate its arrival on the hybrid console, thatgamecompany has shared a new gameplay trailer, in addition to confirming that the title will feature cross game with the rest of platforms (it is available on Android and iOS devices) and will arrive in free to play. You can find the video in the header above these lines.