GameStop advertises “New Nintendo Switch” trade-in deals
Here we go again! The rumor mill has been churning for months on the subject of a “Switch Pro.” Recently, multiple reporters step forward to claim that the system would go into production in June and that a reveal was imminent. There was even buzz that it could happen before their E3 show, but that hasn’t been the case so far. Nintendo, of course, hasn’t said a word. But today GameStop shook things up with a mention of “New Nintendo Switch.” As of this morning, they’re advertising trade-in deals for money down on New Nintendo Switch.www.nintendoenthusiast.com