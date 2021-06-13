Athlon Sports predicts how Georgia's 2021 season will unfold

Here is the Athlon Sports 2021 Preseason Top 25 with spring season record unless otherwise noted:. What to Know: With 14 straight wins over CAA opponents and 38 in their last 40 matchups, the Dukes are always hardened heading into the national playoffs, so their semifinal-round meltdown at Sam Houston (24-3 halftime lead) remains surprising. Few in the FCS are better at their position than fifth-year seniors such as defensive end Mike Greene, offensive tackle Liam Fornadel, running back Percy Agyei-Obese, and place-kicker Ethan Ratke (72 career field goals, three shy of the FCS record). Quarterback Cole Johnson and wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. seek to build off breakout postseasons. Head coach Curt Cignetti added Towson grad transfer defensive end Bryce Carter, who’s already established in the CAA as a playmaker.