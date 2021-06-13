Athlon Sports predicts how Georgia's 2021 season will unfold

Browsing through the latest version of Athlon Sports preseason college football magazine, I found myself looking for the rankings pretty quickly. Athlon Sports has the Gators ranked No. 11 in the preseason and I think that number is more than fair and the highest ranking I have noticed this preseason. So I thought that the three-paragraph blurb included in the Top 25 rundown near the front of the magazine would show some areas of excellence. Instead it was more about the folly at the end of last season and the expectation for at least one side of the ball to play better.