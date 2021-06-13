Senators Reintroduce SAFE Banking Act To Normalize Cannabis Commerce

Measure would provide better access to hearing protection equipment for Idaho’s sportsmen. U.S. Senator Mike Crapo (R-Idaho) led a group of 14 additional Senate colleagues in reintroducing the Hearing Protection Act (HPA). The HPA, S. 2050, would reclassify suppressors to regulate them like a regular firearm. The measure would benefit Idaho’s recreational gun users and provide them better access to hearing protection equipment. Original co-sponsors of the legislation include Senators Jim Risch (R-Idaho), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Kevin Cramer (R-North Dakota), Jerry Moran (R-Kansas), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Roger Marshall (R-Kansas), John Boozman (R-Arkansas), Shelley Moore Capito (R-West Virginia), Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas), James Lankford (R-Oklahoma), Mike Braun (R-Indiana), Tim Scott (R-South Carolina), Jim Inhofe (R-Oklahoma) and Thom Tillis (R-North Carolina).