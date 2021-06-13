Senators Reintroduce SAFE Banking Act To Normalize Cannabis Commerce

About 100 supporters of the For the People Act rallied and marched around the State Capitol Monday to draw attention to the law that expands voting rights which the U.S. Senate will vote on this week. According to the Associated Press the bill would restrict partisan gerrymandering of congressional districts strike down hurdles to voting and bring transparency to a murky campaign finance system and require states to offer 15 days of early voting and allow no-excuse absentee balloting.