What Are Delta-8 THC Gummies?

By Cannabis News World
cannabisnewsworld.com
 9 days ago

A conversation with Kayla Croft cofounder of Goodekind, a woman and minority-owned hemp company specializing in minor cannabinoids.… Read More…..

cannabisnewsworld.com
Pharmaceuticalscannabisdispensarymag.com

Latest Cannabinoid in the Spotlight: Delta-10 THC

By now, many in the industry are aware of the recent craze surrounding delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), a natural component of cannabis that has burst into popularity over the past several months. And it seems as soon as the industry has gained a solid understanding of delta-8, another THC compound has...
PharmaceuticalsL.A. Weekly

Is Delta 8 addictive?

Delta 9 THC, the compound most commonly associated with marijuana, is a known psychoactive agent. What this means is that the chemical acts in a way that impacts brain function; the “high” a person feels when they imbibe is a facet of this impact. Some users may experience a feeling of relaxation or mild light-headedness, while others may experience stronger, negative effects like hallucination or profound anxiety. These properties heavily contribute to the psyche behind marijuana being labeled a controlled substance, which it still is on the federal level.
Industry
Benzinga

How Are Cannabis Companies Shipping Delta-9 THC?

This article was originally published on Cannabis & Tech Today, and appears here with permission. Consumers with no access to recreational marijuana have flocked to hemp-derived Delta-8 products. Delta-8 Sprayed Flower, gummies, drinks, and other products have become common in CBD shops, smoke shops, and vape stores across the country, and consumer demand is just getting started.
Pharmaceuticalsmentalitch.com

Top 3 Benefits and Uses of Delta-8-THC

Delta-8-THC is a cannabinoid that is typically obtained through manipulating CBD in lab settings. But we can also get it by converting delta-9-THC — the more famous version of the psychoactive cannabinoid. Yet even though the two kinds of THC have similar compositions, they affect our bodies in different ways. With that in mind, we wanted to take a look at the top 3 benefits of delta-8-THC.
Pharmaceuticalscannabisnewsworld.com

Delta-10 THC: Is It The Future Of Cannabis?

Delta-10 THC: Is It The Future Of Cannabis? You’ve probably heard of Delta-8 and Delta-9 THC, but what is Delta-10 THC? The post Delta-10 THC: Is It The Future Of Cannabis? appeared first on The Fresh Toast. Excerpt only …. Source : Delta-10 THC: Is It The Future Of Cannabis?
Pharmaceuticalsbendsource.com

Crazy 8: A Primer on Delta-8 THC

If you enjoy cannabis, that's largely due to the major cannabinoid Delta-9 THC. A cultivar's THC content listed at a dispensary, containing generally 14-30+% THC? That's overwhelmingly Delta-9. Being a major cannabinoid, it gets the most attention and regulation. It's the reason that CBD products sold outside a medical/adult use...
Pharmaceuticalsbluzz.org

A New Cannabinoid on the Rise: What Is Delta-8?

This article was originally published on Real Tested CBD. To view the original article, click here. Over the past decade, cannabis research and reform have both progressed. The cannabis industry has reached a new milestone, with consumers becoming more aware and well-versed with various cannabinoids that can be found in cannabis and hemp plants. From THC to CBD and even to the rarer cannabinoids like CBN, CBG and THCV, consumers are learning more about cannabinoids and how to utilize them for potentially therapeutic benefits. Cannabinoids can help you reduce stress, manage pain, stimulate appetite, and more.
California Statearcamax.com

Is California Going To Ban Delta-8 THC?

Proposed legislation will likely prohibit hemp products from containing more than .3% of any kind of THC, including delta-8. This will make the market for such products very small, or non-existent. For a state that pioneered medical cannabis and was a relatively early adopter of recreational cannabis (cannabis is defined...
cannabisnewsworld.com

Is There a Market for Delta-8 Hemp Flower?

By 2025, Delta-8 products may triple in the market, leading to more choices in products for consumers. Source : Is There a Market for Delta-8 Hemp Flower?
Pharmaceuticalscannabisnewsworld.com

Here are 10 of the top cannabis strains for nerve pain

Nerve pain affects many people worldwide, and many now turn to cannabis for neuropathic pain relief. Here is a brief outline of neuropathic pain and a list of the best cannabis strains for nerve pain. What is neuropathic pain? Neuropathy suffers describe the pain as a tinging, burning, numbing or pain response that often doesn’t […] The post Here are 10 of the top cannabis strains for nerve pain appeared first on Latest Cannabis News Today – Headlines, Videos & Stocks.
Healthcannabisnewsworld.com

Double stigma: Using cannabis to treat endometriosis

This story first appeared in Weekend Dispensary, a weekly newsletter from The GrowthOp. Signup now to get a story delivered to your inbox every Saturday. Ashleigh Brown found little relief from epilepsy in traditional medicine. In the summer of 2016, Brown was going on seven years of experiencing up to 180 seizures a month when a friend suggested she try something unconventional. Brown’s friend was treating some of her symptoms of Lyme disease with CBD oil and she wanted her to give it a chance. While Brown was initially dismissive, her friend told her to forget what she knew about marijuana and to think of the oil as medication, rather than recreation. Brown tried a small dose and in the 24-hours that followed, she didn’t experience a single seizure. “It’d been seven years without relief and then overnight, all of a sudden, we saw the potential of this medicine,” Brown tells The GrowthOp from Winnipeg. Brown followed up with her doctor, who put her in touch with a local cannabis clinic. Her experience at the clinic was great, she says — there was no stigma or judgement. But there was a general lack of information. At the time, there were only a few producers making cannabis oil and Brown wasn’t sure which formulations might work the best for her condition, or how much oil she should be taking. “I was kind of left to my own devices,” she says. That gap in information drove her to establish SheCann, a digital community where Canadian women can share insight, resources and their experience with medical cannabis. Since launching in 2017, SheCann has grown to more than 5,000 members. That community is where Brown first learned that medical cannabis could be used to treat another condition that she has: endometriosis. This Toronto man is treating…
Pharmaceuticals
Closer Weekly

Sponsored ContentDoes Delta-8 THC Get You High?

This article was originally published on Real Tested CBD. To view the original article, click here. There is a new cannabinoid on the rise: Delta-8 THC. This close relative of the more commonly known Delta-9 THC is making its mark on the hemp and cannabis industries. With Delta 9 tetrahydrocannabinol usually being referred to as THC, it’s no wonder this new similarly named cannabinoid is turning heads. So, what is Delta-8 THC and how does it make you feel? Is this the cannabinoid you’ve been waiting for? Read on to find out.
PharmaceuticalsL.A. Weekly

Important Delta 8 THC FAQs Answered

There are over a hundred cannabinoids found in a cannabis plant. However, only a handful of them are known to suppliers and cannabis industry experts. In contrast, cannabis consumers are aware of only a couple of cannabinoids, such as THC and CBD. If you’re new to Delta 8 THC, we’re here to help provide all the information you need before trying the now infamous cannabis compound.
Pharmaceuticalslabroots.com

Delta-8 THC: A Cause For Concern

Delta-8 THC is an ingredient in hemp that can get you high like THC but is currently federally legal due to a loophole in the 2018 Farm Bill. It’s causing a lot of controversy because producers, generally outside of state-licensed and state-regulated cannabis industries, have been breeding and selling delta-8 THC rich strains to cash in, and in that unregulated space, anything could happen.
PharmaceuticalsFood Navigator

The blurred lines of the legality of Delta-8

Months ago, many may not have even been aware of the existence of this cannabis compound. Today, Delta-8 is the fastest-growing category of hemp products, with US sales of products listing Delta-8 jumping 144% from a year earlier, according to cannabis data provider Headset. Despite having a similar chemical structure...
California Statecannabisnewsworld.com

Illegal cannabis chips apparently destined for California market hospitalize two in Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA) is investigating the source of cannabis edibles apparently made in California that resulted in the hospitalization of at least two people in Oklahoma over the last week. “Two individuals became ill from eating THC chip products that appear to have been packaged for the California medical marijuana market,” Mark Woodward, a spokesperson for the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN), notes in a Facebook post . The OBN and the OMMA — whose website is the official site for application submission and information for patients, caregivers, dispensaries, growers, processors and physicians — will jointly explore exactly how the edibles got into the state, the statement reports. Report of weed edibles among child’s Halloween candy leads to take-down of illegal lab in B.C. Health Canada cautions parents: Children are curious and like candy, so keep cannabis edibles out of reach Cannabis leaf prank sends six to hospital “For a child or even an adult, these could easily be mistaken for retail store chips,” Woodward points out. The only differences are the very small THC and what looks somewhat like the California Medical Marijuana logos “on the bottom corners,” he adds. In Oklahoma, state law requires that THC edible products sold in dispensaries be made in the state and be tested to meet state standards. In California, packaging and labeling rules require two separate panels on products, according to Indica Online . The main panel includes details such as the product’s name or identification number, the official state THC symbol and the amount of THC and CBD per serving, measured in milligrams per package; and the informational panel provides such details as the licensed manufacturer’s name and the government warning in bold print. Although no final determination has yet been made, the chips displayed on the OBN…
Manufacturingtwollow.com

Short Reviews: What Are the Top 5 Brands of CBD Gummies in 2021?

CBD hemp gummies have taken over the world with their delicious taste, allowing individuals to get their daily dose of CBD. They’re not only sweet, but they’re also chewy, colorful, fun, easy to eat and provide everyone with the ultimate relaxing experience. Today’s market is flooded with various CBD gummies,...