Another day in Leogang and another day of hot sunshine and afternoon thunderstorms, just in time for the end of qualifying. While the junior races, the women's race and a good bulk of the men's race went down under clear skies, all would get turned on its head for about 15 of the fastest men when a storm rolled through. It didn't last long, but lasted long enough to leave a trail of carnage in its wake. Crashes, red flags, broken bones, and sloppy runs would overshadow the results a bit, but we still have a pretty good idea of who is on pace and who isn't here in Leogang.