Data show black drivers four times as likely as white drivers to be pulled over in St. Paul
In the Pioneer Press, Mara H. Gottfried and Christopher Magan report: “In St. Paul, Black drivers were almost four times more likely to be pulled over by police than white drivers, according to a Pioneer Press analysis of St. Paul police data from 2016 and 2020. Asian, Latino and Native American drivers were stopped at roughly the same rate as white drivers. Since a Brooklyn Center police officer fatally shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in April, state and local policymakers, along with community members, have scrutinized the practice of police pulling drivers over for minor infractions.… St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said the St. Paul traffic-stop data show what he’s been highlighting for years: ‘We need a new approach around how we think about public safety in our community.’”www.minnpost.com