Saint Paul, MN

Data show black drivers four times as likely as white drivers to be pulled over in St. Paul

By MinnPost staff
 9 days ago

In the Pioneer Press, Mara H. Gottfried and Christopher Magan report: “In St. Paul, Black drivers were almost four times more likely to be pulled over by police than white drivers, according to a Pioneer Press analysis of St. Paul police data from 2016 and 2020. Asian, Latino and Native American drivers were stopped at roughly the same rate as white drivers. Since a Brooklyn Center police officer fatally shot Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in April, state and local policymakers, along with community members, have scrutinized the practice of police pulling drivers over for minor infractions.… St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter said the St. Paul traffic-stop data show what he’s been highlighting for years: ‘We need a new approach around how we think about public safety in our community.’”

Minneapolis, MN
MinnPost is a nonprofit, nonpartisan enterprise whose mission is to provide high-quality journalism for people who care about Minnesota.

Minneapolis, MN
MinnPost

U of M steps up police patrols in wake of Dinkytown shootings

Says a FOX 9 story, “The University of Minnesota is increasing police patrols and installing additional cameras throughout campus and the surrounding area, citing a recent spike in crime in Minneapolis. In a letter to students and staff, University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel wrote that she shares ‘frustration and concern over the significant increase in crime in the City of Minneapolis and in how it has impacted our campus community. Our city is not immune to public safety challenges, as crime is up in many cities nationwide. We should, nonetheless, be able to feel safe in the neighborhoods and areas surrounding our Twin Cities campus, even though they are not a part of the University’s jurisdiction.’ The news comes after a shooting in Dinkytown early Saturday morning that left five people injured.”
Minnesota State
MinnPost

Minnesota hospitals, nursing homes hold off on mandating employee vaccinations

Joe Carlson writes in the Star Tribune: “Hospitals and nursing homes around Minnesota are not mandating that employees get the COVID-19 vaccine — yet. Following a closely watched legal battle over a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for staff at a Houston health system — a battle that the hospital won — no hospital or nursing home in Minnesota has imposed a COVID-19 vaccine mandate on its workers, people in the industry say. Though vaccine mandates appear legal, trade groups representing hospitals and nursing homes in the state are not urging their members to implement them now. The Minnesota Department of Health hasn’t taken a position.”
Economy
MinnPost

The mysterious lost workers: What’s driving the shortage?

A drive on just about any Minnesota highway reveals dozens of “Now hiring” signs from desperate employers, some offering hundreds of dollars in signing bonuses. Manufacturers, restaurant chains, agribusinesses, and health care organizations are among the many companies that say they’re in dire need of workers. In the Twin Cities, “Help Wanted” signs hang from windows of independent restaurants, cafés, auto repair shops, and countless other businesses.
Minneapolis, MN
MinnPost

Provision to decriminalize Metro Transit fare violations fails to make it into transportation bill at Legislature

Remember that apparent deal between Minnesota Senate Republicans and House DFLers to decriminalize nonpayment of fares on Metro Transit buses and trains?. After two years of trying — even after a leading opponent changed his mind on shifting fare violations from criminal sanctions to something akin to a parking ticket — the provision did not make it into the Minnesota Legislature’s omnibus transportation bill posted this week. That means nonpayment of fares will continue to be penalized with a $180 misdemeanor fine, a disconnect between punishment and violation that has led tickets to be infrequently issued — and rarely prosecuted. Also out of the final bill: allowing fare enforcement to be handled by a new corps of non-police transit personnel similar to Minneapolis’ Downtown Improvement District staff, an approach that has used in other cities to de-escalate confrontations.
Minneapolis, MN
MinnPost

North Carolina-based Huber Engineered Woods plans $440 million manufacturing plant near Cohasset

The jobs northern Minnesota has been pining for. The Star Tribune’s Brooks Johnson reports: “Huber Engineered Woods is planning a $440 million timber-based manufacturing plant near Cohasset in a major boost for the state’s logging industry and the Iron Range economy. … The 750,000-square-foot mill would be located next to the Boswell Energy Center and employ more than 150 people. The North Carolina-based company expects to have the operation online by the middle of 2024.”
Minneapolis, MN
MinnPost

Minnesota National Guard put on standby following request from Minneapolis mayor

In the Pioneer Press, Dave Orrick writes: “Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday ordered the National Guard to ‘start preparing’ to be sent into Minneapolis should they be needed to help keep the peace, his office said. The development came as authorities charged a St. Paul man who drove into a crowd of protesters with second-degree murder. No Guard members had actually been deployed as of Wednesday afternoon, and it was unclear if any would be. … Walz’s ‘warning order’ to the Guard followed a request from Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who said soldiers might be needed to help local law enforcement regarding recent clashes between Minneapolis police and aggressive and violent protesters in the wake of the law enforcement shooting of Winston Smith.”
Public Health
MinnPost

The daily coronavirus update: 4 more deaths; slow case growth

MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Monday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health. 604,608 cases; 7,549 deaths. Four more Minnesotans have died of COVID-19,...
Minneapolis, MN
MinnPost

Public safety: Weak gun laws have loopholes

The following is an editorial from the Mankato Free Press. A person living in her car in Minneapolis bought 47 guns. She sold some to criminals who committed crimes and only by chance and luck was she caught and arrested. Our weak gun laws are not designed to prevent such...
Minnesota State
MinnPost

Landlord group sues to end Minnesota eviction ban

Eviction wave coming? MPR’s Brian Bakst reports: “A Minnesota landlord group has asked a federal court to invalidate a remaining Gov. Tim Walz executive order barring most evictions, although the Legislature could change the rules before a judge steps in. … The lawsuit filed late Monday by the Minnesota Multi Housing Association and some of its members says the moratorium has deprived the rights of property owners to manage their units.”
Minneapolis, MN
MinnPost

One dead after car crashes into Uptown protesters

Matt Sepic and Tim Nelson report for MPR: “A protest in Uptown Minneapolis near the site where Winston Smith was shot by sheriff’s deputies turned tragic late Sunday night when an SUV crashed into the crowd, injuring two people, one of them fatally. A witness said the eastbound SUV was moving at a high rate of speed as it approached just before midnight, and that the driver appeared to accelerate as they got closer to the demonstrators who had blocked off Lake Street near the intersection with Girard Avenue. The driver struck a vehicle parked across one of the traffic lanes on Lake Street, apparently positioned to protect the crowd. That second vehicle then hit people.”
Charities
MinnPost

Penumbra’s Sarah Bellamy on MacKenzie Scott’s $5 million grant: ‘This is just a huge green light’

When Sarah Bellamy got the call, she was grocery shopping at Kowalski’s. The voice on the other end said something like this: Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott and her husband, Dan Jewett, were aware of her work, Penumbra’s legacy and its history, and they wanted to make a meaningful gift in support. Penumbra would receive an unrestricted grant of $5 million.
Minneapolis, MN
MinnPost

U of M to see largest incoming freshman class in decades

Ryan Faircloth writes in the Star Tribune: “The University of Minnesota’s incoming freshman class is on track to be its largest in decades and its most diverse in history, suggesting the state’s flagship institution will see a big enrollment rebound this fall as it returns to mostly normal operations. Freshman confirmations are up 14% at the Twin Cities campus, with nearly 7,500 new students committed to attend compared with just 6,500 at this time last year. Systemwide, freshman confirmations are up 12% across the U’s five campuses. Other colleges in the state are not seeing the same spike, though some are reporting promising increases in international students after a year in which that group’s enrollment plummeted.”
Minnesota State
MinnPost

Pulitzers with Minnesota ties; Stone Arch Bridge Festival returns

Established in Joseph Pulitzer’s 1904 will as “an incentive to excellence,” the Pulitzer Prizes are the most prestigious awards in American journalism. They are also given in the categories of “letters, drama and music.” This year’s Pulitzers included several winners with Minnesota connections. Darnella Frazier, the Minneapolis teenager who filmed...
Minnesota State
MinnPost

Who’s still getting COVID-19 in Minnesota?

In the last week, Minnesota has reported fewer than 200 new positive cases of COVID-19 per day, and case counts are lower than they’ve been since testing became widely available. After more than a year of living with COVID-19, summer is, in many ways, starting to look pretty normal as...
Public Health
MinnPost

The daily coronavirus update: 86 new cases, fewest in 14 months

MinnPost provides updates on coronavirus in Minnesota Monday through Friday. The information is published following a press phone call with members of the Walz administration or after the release of daily COVID-19 figures by the Minnesota Department of Health. Here are the latest updates from June 16, 2021:. Five more...