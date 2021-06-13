Data show black drivers four times as likely as white drivers to be pulled over in St. Paul

Says a FOX 9 story, “The University of Minnesota is increasing police patrols and installing additional cameras throughout campus and the surrounding area, citing a recent spike in crime in Minneapolis. In a letter to students and staff, University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel wrote that she shares ‘frustration and concern over the significant increase in crime in the City of Minneapolis and in how it has impacted our campus community. Our city is not immune to public safety challenges, as crime is up in many cities nationwide. We should, nonetheless, be able to feel safe in the neighborhoods and areas surrounding our Twin Cities campus, even though they are not a part of the University’s jurisdiction.’ The news comes after a shooting in Dinkytown early Saturday morning that left five people injured.”