Billings, MT

Letter to the editor: Thank you 'Solarize' Billings

Billings Gazette
 9 days ago

I never thought I'd install solar panels on my house. It seemed complicated, expensive, and — most importantly — I had no idea how to find an installer I could trust. But we're having solar panels installed right now, thanks to the Solarize Billings project. Yellowstone Valley Citizens Council is running a Solarize Billings campaign and it has made all the difference for my husband and I. They vetted and chose local Montana installers, provided free webinars where we could talk to the installers, and are arranging free assessments until the end of June. I'm a member of YVCC, but had never heard of a Solarize project. The goal is to make it easier for any Yellowstone County home or business owner to install solar equipment.

