New coalition party heads convene as Netanyahu fails in last-ditch spoiler

By Ynet
YNET News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrime Minister designate Naftali Bennett hosted a meeting of the heads of the parties in his new coalition at the Knesset on Sunday afternoon, two hours before the government was set to be sworn in. Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter. The eight party leaders from across the spectrum gathered...

www.ynetnews.com
Benjamin Netanyahu
