Leon Edwards was well on his way to an uneventful, lopsided win against Nate Diaz at UFC 263 before the Stockton, Calif., native offered one final salvo in the fifth frame. After failing to mount much in the way of significant offense for the majority of the fight, Diaz tagged Edwards with a left hand in the waning moments of their non-title affair. The blow sent “Rocky” stumbling across the cage, and Diaz stalked his man in hopes of a finish. While more punches were landed, Diaz couldn’t put Edwards away. It was a rare moment of suspense in a contest that was largely dominated by the well-rounded skills of the 29-year-old Brit.