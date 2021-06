The Red Sox just continue to pile up wins (except when playing the Astros, mostly), but there are still questions on this roster. And while a lot of them have to do with players who are already on the roster, the most brightly burning question right now is just when Jarren Duran will be up. On the one hand, he is tearing up Triple-A, and his trajectory seems unstoppable. On the other hand, they’re winning, so why rush it? I asked the staff this week what their timetable would look like, and if they would want to bring him up now how they’d accomplish that?