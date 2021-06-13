Dana White slams Tyron Woodley ahead of boxing match Jake Paul: “He hasn’t won a fight in 3 years in something that he’s actually supposed to be good at”

UFC president Dana White says that fan-favorite Nick Diaz “will fight again” this year after recently revealing he wanted to make a comeback. Diaz was a guest at UFC 261 in Jacksonville in April and he made it known at that time that he was in discussions with the UFC about a potential comeback. The last time we saw Diaz fight was in 2015 when he fought to a No Contest against Anderson Silva. It’s now 2021 and Diaz is hoping to get back into the Octagon and fight for the first time in six years. However, while Diaz himself wants to come back, White was initially skeptical about it. In fact, the UFC president previously suggested that it might not be a good idea for his return.