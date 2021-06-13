Dana White slams Tyron Woodley ahead of boxing match Jake Paul: “He hasn’t won a fight in 3 years in something that he’s actually supposed to be good at”
UFC president Dana White slammed Tyron Woodley ahead of the Jake Paul boxing match, saying that he hasn’t won an MMA fight in three years. Woodley recently concluded his UFC contract following four straight losses to Vicente Luque, Colby Covington, Gilbert Burns, and Kamaru Usman. Not long after this contract expired, Woodley agreed to terms with Paul for a boxing match later this summer. The two will now meet on August 28 in a highly-anticipated boxing match between the YouTuber Paul and the former UFC welterweight champion Woodley. But while the fight seems destined to be a pay-per-view blockbuster, it doesn’t appear as though White is a fan of it.www.bjpenn.com