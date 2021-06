Group A of the tournament is perhaps the most competitive. Formed by Argentina, Uruguay, Chile, Paraguay, and Bolivia, it is undoubtedly an excellent example of mixtures that can happen in the final stages of the competition. Considering that two countries have won the tournament the most times (Argentina and Uruguay have more Copa America victories than the rest of the countries combined), it is for sure a group where all the teams will play each match with great passion and determination. For their part, Chile and Paraguay, both with two Copa America victories throughout their history, will want to go to the next round and fight to lift their third trophy.