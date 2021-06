Disney Cruise Line announced some exciting itineraries for fall 2022, and Disney fans, Castaway Club members, and even first-time cruisers have a lot to look forward to. So many people are opting to book their Disney Cruise Line vacation far in advance, giving them enough time to plan, prepare, and save their money. But if you are looking to book a Disney Cruise in fall 2022, how much will it cost? Here, we’re sharing the price of a fall 2022 Disney Cruise Line vacation so you can know how much money you need to save for your trip.