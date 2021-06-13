Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clemson, SC

OK, here's the answer you've set up...

tigernet.com
 9 days ago

.. if you REALLY believe your own tripe: Bama and LSU, because they play in the weak ACC, would be unable to compete against the SEC leviathans and since Clemson has proven that WE can, you must, to be true to your narrative, believe that they couldn't. You must also believe that Bama and LSU would suffer from lack of competition, ANNND, how could they possibly recruit at a high level? EVERYBODY know that top players only want to play in the SEC.

www.tigernet.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Apples And Oranges#American Football#Lsu#Acc#Uga#Tigerpulse#Seccg#Vt#Playoffs#Ohio State#Clemson Dabo#Alabamas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
University of North Carolina
News Break
University of Georgia
News Break
Louisiana State University
News Break
College Sports
News Break
University of Missouri
News Break
FSU
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Auburn, ALchatsports.com

Auburn football: 5-star defensive end takes unofficial visit to Auburn

Thompson's Peter Woods (11) runs up to put pressure on the Auburn quarterback. Auburn High and Thompson High faced off in the AHSAA 7A State Championship on Dec. 2 at Bryant-Denny Stadium. [Photo/Hannah Saad] Tus Al Thompsonvsauburn7achampionship 3676. Many people have spoken highly of new Auburn football defensive line coach...
Alabama StatePosted by
FanSided

2 reasons Alabama football will repeat as national champions

The Alabama football program is well-equipped to win back-to-back national championships. Alabama football is coming off its best season of the Nick Saban era. The Alabama Crimson Tide went 10-0 in SEC play before throttling the Florida Gators in the SEC Championship, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the Rose Bowl and the Ohio State Buckeyes in the national championship.
College Sports247Sports

5-star cornerback likes the 'energy' of Auburn coaching staff

Already with close to three dozen offers from teams all over the country, class of 2023 5-star Tony Mitchell is ranked as the No. 10 football prospect nationally by the 247Sports Composite rankings and the top cornerback in the country. On Thursday he and fellow 5-star teammate Peter Woods were on the Auburn campus to check out Coach Bryan Harsin’s program for the first time.
College SportsOrlando Sentinel

Chaminade-Madonna defensive lineman Jamaal Johnson commits to UCF

Chaminade-Madonna defensive lineman Jamaal Johnson will stay in Florida for college. The Lions’ rising senior standout committed to UCF on Friday, announcing his commitment on his Twitter account. “Excited to join the Gus bus,” Johnson said on Twitter, referring to new UCF coach Gus Malzahn. Johnson, a former Miami Hurricanes...
College Sportsunderdogdynasty.com

Underdog Pawdcast: 2021 ECU Pirates Football Preview

ECU hasn’t been quite right since they fired Ruffin McNeill, but there’s hope that this year will be the one that turns everything around. A defense with potential. A quarterback with a high ceiling. ECU has the tools to be a competitive team in the AAC, and the ceiling should scare teams if the Pirates can find some consistency on both sides of the football.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

LOOK: Sam Bradford, Adrian Peterson, other OU stars back at Owen Field

While it has been 21 years since Oklahoma last won the national championship, the Sooners have been one of college football's most consistent programs over that span. Countless BCS appearances — and later College Football Playoff berths — mean that OU is always going to have a huge stable of talent thanks to the program's long, storied history further supported by recent success.
Mississippi Statehailstate.com

Dawgs Punch Past Longhorns

STARKVILLE – An RBI triple, a sacrifice fly and an NCAA College World Series 21 strikeouts helped the No. 3 Mississippi State baseball program to a 2-1 victory over No. 2 Texas in the opening game of the 2021 College World Series on Sunday (June 20) at TD Ameritrade Park.
Texas Statechatsports.com

Texas A&M Football: 3 statistical categories Aggies can lead the SEC in

Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M Football Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports. Last year, the Texas A&M Football team almost led the country in rushing yards allowed per game. When I say almost, I mean that the Aggies had the second-lowest per game rushing total against them throughout the entire season.
Auburn, ALallfans.co

Auburn Football: 2024 QB prospect receives 1st SEC offer from AU

Auburn football hosted one of the best young quarterbacks in the 2024 recruiting cycle Monday and have officially offered Kamari McClellan. This marks the first SEC offer for the young quarterback and now Auburn joins Florida State and Georgia Tech as the first three schools to offer McClellan as he enters his sophomore year of high school. McClellan announced his offer on Twitter yesterday afternoon:
NFLonefootdown.com

How the top QB in the last 16 Notre Dame football recruiting classes have fared

A few weeks ago, I broke down how the top wide receiver in the last 16 Notre Dame recruiting classes had fared out of a conversation sprung from the Jordan Johnson debate. It was an interesting look that forced us to rethink a few things, and in doing so, it made me curious about the other position groups.
Tuscaloosa, ALPosted by
92.9 WTUG

Father of Clemson QB Compliments Nick Saban

The Alabama and Clemson rivalry that has developed over the last several years may be getting a little bit more interesting. Clemson's expected starting quarterback, D.J. Uiagalelei has a younger brother, Matayo, who started hitting the recruiting circuit this past week. The brother's father was highly complimentary of Alabama head coach Nick Saban after their recent visit to Tuscaloosa.
Texas Statechatsports.com

Texas A&M Football: Underrated 2022 linebacker commits to Aggies

Justin Madubuike, Texas A&M Football Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports. For the past few weeks, the Texas A&M Football team has been hosting as many players as physically possible. With the return of in-person recruiting to begin the month of June, a handful of players will finally get to see their favorite campuses in real life.
College Sportssoonerpolitics.org

Former OSU QB Brendan Costello Transferring to USC

Former OSU quarterback Brendan Costello has found a landing spot in his home state as he is set to join USC starting this upcoming season as a preferred walk-on, Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel reported Sunday. Costello entered the transfer portal last spring and drew interest from Utah, Michigan State, Indiana...