LSHOF PROFILE: Multi-faceted impact makes LSU’s Lowe a no-doubter for Hall

On Sept. 10, 1971, a ninth grader at Lakeshore Junior High got the chance he had been waiting for – to be a part of a radio broadcast of a high school football game. There was almost no concern whatsoever on his part. He had studied the rosters of Neville and Captain Shreve, knew their tendencies and was as a prepared as he could be. There was only one problem – his broadcast partner. The guy who was doing the play-by-play was a seasoned veteran and could call a high school football game with one vocal cord tied behind his back. It wasn’t the chemistry between the two that was the problem. As they were on the way to the game, the veteran sensed there was an issue and asked what the problem was. “Just one thing,” the kid said. “What if I call you Dad on the air?”