Arsenal loanee Matteo Guendouzi returned to his absolute best for Marseille yesterday with three goal contributions as his side won 4-1 over Lorient. The midfielder is currently on loan from the Gunners, where he will see out the season in Ligue 1, and it remains to be seen whether the club will look to make his temporary stay more permanent in the near future.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 12 DAYS AGO