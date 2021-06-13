Cancel
Chatham, MA

Chatham voters fail to approve new senior center. Again.

 9 days ago

CHATHAM — Town meeting voters turned down a new senior center at their annual session held outdoors on a baseball field downtown on Saturday afternoon. It was a fitting location because the proposal for an $8.4 million building on Route 28 in West Chatham has seen so many proposals fall short that the project is starting to have the vibe of the Curse of the Bambino Red Sox who went 86 years without a World Series championship.

