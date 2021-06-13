Cancel
Eagle, CO

After 17 years in Eagle, Pastatively will close its doors

By Kelli Duncan
Denver Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a tourism-driven community like Eagle County, many find themselves craving authenticity, community, and maybe even a little bit of crudity or unpolished banter. It was these characteristics that drew people to Pastatively, Eagle’s favorite Italian restaurant, for the past 17 years. That run of nearly two decades will come to an end on June 26 with the restaurant’s two co-owners deciding the time was right this summer to walk away as their lease came to an end.

theknow.denverpost.com
