Sutton Historical Society to sponsor townwide yard sale

After a long year of no events, the Sutton Historical Society is once again sponsoring the annual townwide yard sale on Saturday, June 26, with a rain date of Sunday, June 27. There are minimal spaces available at the M. M. Sherman Blacksmith Shop, 6 Singletary Ave.; participants are encouraged to set up at their own location. A map detailing all locations will be created, shared on social media, and available to all attendees.