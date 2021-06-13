MPD investigating 4 overnight shootings

The Milwaukee Police are investigating four separate shootings that took place in the span of less than two hours early Sunday morning.

None of the shootings were fatal and all of the injuries are considered non-life threatening.

The first shooting was at 12:35 a.m. in the 1700 block of S. 24th St. A 29-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to the hospital for treatment. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

The second, a little under an hour later, took place at 1:28 a.m. in the 3100 block of N. 22nd Street. The 40-year-old Milwaukee man arrived at a local hospital to receive treatment. The circumstances leading up to this shooting are also under investigation.

About 40 minutes later, two people were shot in the 500 block of N. Water St. Two Racine men, a 27-year-old and 21-year-old were taken to the hospital for treatment. Officials say the shooting appears to be a result of an argument. This was the second shooting on N. Water Street in less than 24 hours, the Saturday morning shooting left one man dead.

Five minutes after the double shooting, a 29-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot in the 3200 block of W. Villard Ave. She was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police say the shooting appears to be a result of two different groups of people shooting at each other.

Here's a map of the shooting locations:

TMJ4 Sunday Morning Shooting Locations

Milwaukee Police are searching for unknown suspects in each of these shootings. Anyone with any information is asked to contact MPD at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS. If you wish to remain anonymous you can use the P3 Tips App.

