Review: SUPERNOVA Starring Colin Firth & Stanley Tucci Is Filled With Powerful Emotion

Thanks in large part to streaming services delivering audiences a number of documentaries focused on some of the worst criminals in history, true-crime fans have been able to explore some of the most horrible killings in history, giving unsettling insight into the murderers who committed such acts. With Ted Bundy being one of the most infamous serial killers in history, the more a viewer learns about him, the more they'll be disturbed, which leads one to wonder about the impact of playing Bundy in a film. For No Man of God star Luke Kirby, he was relieved that the story being told in the film wasn't about his heinous crimes, but more about his desperation as he knew he was facing his upcoming demise. No Man of God makes its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 11th at 8 p.m. ET.