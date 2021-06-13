Review: SUPERNOVA Starring Colin Firth & Stanley Tucci Is Filled With Powerful Emotion
Supenova is a beautifully rich character drama with a pair of wonderfully emotive performances from Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci. The pair really impress in this exceptionally well-honed drama from writer-director Harry Maqueen (Hinterland). The plot of Supernova may be slight, but it's the journey that matters and not the destination and Macqueen ensures sure it's one which is well worth taking.