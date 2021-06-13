LoRaWAN Expands Across India with IoT Network from SenRa and Senet
SenRa, a PAN ("presence across nation") India LoRaWAN network service provider, has built an Internet of Things (IoT) network throughout the country, leveraging commercially available LoRaWAN gateways and a managed network services platform from Senet, to cover 74 cities to date. SenRa is designing, deploying and managing scalable LoRaWAN networks across India, as well as globally in the long term. SenRa first launched LoRaWAN connectivity services...www.rfidjournal.com