Live French Open men's final 2021 live score: Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas latest updates

By Vicki Hodges
Telegraph
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDjokovic* 6-7, 0-2 Tsitsipas (*denotes next server) Tsitsipas wins another point he had no right to win, showing epic defensive strength but then relying on Djokovic's hesitance with the overhead again. Djokovic won't take too kindly to losing that point. He lobs his rival during the next point to edge 15-30 up, but Tsitsipas shows great timing and coolness to whip a forehand winner home to draw level. Another key moment at deuce now but Tsitsipas steers his way home, sweeping a forehand that lands flush on the line. He consolidates the break.

