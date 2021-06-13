The Future of Industry 4.0

Like all industries, the Financial Services industry has felt the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. One of the most significant outcomes has been the rapid acceleration of digital transformation across the industry. The move to remote working in particular has accelerated a move to cloud-based solutions, away from on-premise. This has raised some issues around the handling of data and data security. But clearly the Financial Services industry is a large space and some areas have been more exposed than others, particularly the insurance sector.