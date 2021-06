It appears that the poohbahs of college football are ready to expand the college football’s playoffs to find the real and undisputed college football champion. The College Football Playoff Management Committee plans to discuss the scheme and it is expected that soon college football will see an expansion of the present four-team field to 12 teams. The 12-team playoff would see the top six conference champions and six at-large teams put into the playoffs. The proposal would call for no limit on the number of selections from a conference, and no conference would receive an automatic bid. The extra games mean that more money will flow into college football and it also means that players will play more football and not get paid for the games. The college football and college sports bosses really don’t want players to be paid and hearings have been held by Congress to address that issue as states have passed laws which allow players to make money off of their faces.