The Inward Path of the Protagonist’s Journey
Carl Jung and Joseph Campbell remind us that the outer journey of the hero is about the inner journey into the Self. For the last twenty months, I have been writing The Protagonist’s Journey: An Introduction to Character Driven Screenwriting and Storytelling, a book commissioned by the London-based company Palgrave Macmillan. It has been a fascinating odyssey affording me the opportunity to craft a comprehensive take on what I have been researching and teaching for nearly two decades.gointothestory.blcklst.com