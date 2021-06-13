The Inward Path of the Protagonist’s Journey

How apropos is it this year that we celebrate Juneteenth as the sun, which exudes masculine energy, is rising at its highest, and then Father’s Day on the first day of summer, also the longest day of the year? Moving into The Age of Aquarius with Mother Earth’s femininity flowing, let’s enjoy the age’s first Summer Solstice by basking and recharging in the healing rays of the sun. Get outside, breathe in the fresh air, soak up the world’s best vitamin D, and get your melanin popping, while giving honor to all of our Sons, Brothers, Uncles, and Fathers. Just as we could not exist without the sun, we would not be if it were not for the village of men that raised and shaped us into who we are today.