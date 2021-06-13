If You’re Over Tie-Dye, Try This Instead
Close your eyes and imagine it’s summer 2019 — you’re walking down the cobblestone back streets of Soho (mask free, of course) passing by fellow pedestrians clad in bright tie-dye pieces left and right. Fast forward two years later and the trend is still very much beloved, and has even become a go-to quarantine craft for many. But, if you’re feeling a tie-dye burnout coming on, that’s OK. Luckily, you don’t have to completely forgo the happy, giddy feeling it provides. Enter: Summer 2021’s watercolor trend — the sophisticated older sister to tie-dye’s youthful energy.www.thezoereport.com