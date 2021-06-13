Fire burns down SLC office building, injures firefighter

SALT LAKE CITY — A firefighter was injured and six people have been displaced from a nearby apartment complex after a fire destroyed an office building in the Sugar House area of Salt Lake City.

Crews spent hours battling the three-alarm fire that broke out around 2 a.m. Sunday at 1110 East Ashton Avenue.

Video: (Courtesy of Jaquoya Walton)

Fire burns down Utah office building, injures firefighter

The people living in an apartment building next door were evacuated due to proximity of the fire.

A spokesperson with the Salt Lake City Fire Department said one firefighter was sent to the hospital with smoke inhalation. Their current condition is unknown.

FOX 13 has learned more than a dozen local, small businesses were located in the building.

Google Street View of the property before it was destroyed:

“I can’t believe it. I won’t believe it,” said Sue Click.

Click says she managed the building for decades.

“I loved that building. It had character. It was a community. It was a healing community. The tenants were like family to each other,” she said. “People who were patrons to their businesses were a part of them too.”

The building’s owner, Danesh Rahimi, looked on in shock as firefighters cooled hot spots Sunday morning.

“It’s a very sad day because this was not just an ordinary building. It’s a historical building,” Rahimi said. “We have a good community of people that were working there. I feel very bad for them because they have lost their businesses.”

Several business owners told FOX 13 they don’t know what they’ll do next.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.