Pennsylvania State

Fear The Walking Dead, USS Pennsylvania: Things To Note

By Liam O'Leary
Cover picture for the articleTonight is the Fear The Walking Dead season six finale! I have to say I’m sad because this season has been so good. I don’t really want it to end, but it must, and so here we are. Last week’s episode, like so many this season, was something to watch,...

TV SeriesComicBook

Fear's Lennie James Expected Morgan Jones to Die on The Walking Dead

As Morgan Jones braces for "the end" in the sixth season finale of Fear the Walking Dead, actor Lennie James says he expected his character to die on The Walking Dead. After two appearances in The Walking Dead, where Morgan met Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) in the first season episode "Days Gone Bye" before their reunion in the third season episode "Clear," James returned to the mothership series for a recurring role in its fifth season and joined the cast as a series regular in the sixth season. Morgan would ultimately leave The Walking Dead in its eighth season finale for the fourth season of spin-off Fear as part of the first crossover between the two shows managed by Walking Dead Universe chief content officer Scott Gimple.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Finale: A Message to AMC & Fear TWD

Let me start by saying that I've screened the sixth season finale of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead but this is not a spoiler post in any way, shape, or form. By now, we all know heading into "The Beginning" that Teddy (John Glover), Riley (Nick Stahl), and "The End is the Beginning" folks essentially won. Though Morgan (Lennie James) kept the devastation from being worse, a missile with ten warheads is about to rain down on them all. What some of you might be seeing on AMC+ now or on cable this weekend is personal, intimate, raw, and devastating on so many levels. This isn't a herd of walkers or similar scenarios we've seen in the past; it hits harder than Negan's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) tragic line-up over on The Walking Dead. From the minute the episode starts, it goes places the franchise hasn't gone in a while or ever- and if there's one thing, in general, I can say about it is that it's deserving of being the finale to a game-changing season.
TV Seriestechradar247.com

Fear The Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 16: Is It “The Beginning” Of Humanity? Know Release Date

Fear The Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 16 will be a fast-paced finale where the characters would deal with the impending dangers on their own. Throughout the series, they have stayed in the pack and helped each other. However, it won’t be the case in the finale, as death is hanging over them. Will they survive? Is it the end of the survivors and humanity? Whatever will happen, it indeed explores the deeply hidden feelings which the characters have buried deep down inside.
TV Seriespostapocalypticmedia.com

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 16 Review: Unpacking an Intense Finale

Fear the Walking Dead‘s finale episode for Season 6 raised the stakes higher than we’ve seen them in quite some time. There were still some storylines and moments that just didn’t make sense, but there were also scenes that were truly compelling and left me wondering exactly what to expect in the next season. While I wish some characters’ stories had been written better, I still enjoyed the episode for daring to break new ground and create a mini-apocalypse within a bigger one.
TV SeriesComicBook

Teddy Drops a Bomb on the Fear the Walking Dead Finale’s Opening Credits

Teddy Maddox (John Glover) ushers in a second apocalypse when the Season 6 finale of Fear the Walking Dead goes nuclear. The escaped serial killer, locked away decades ago by detective John Dorie Sr. (Keith Carradine) but freed from prison by the outbreak of a zombie apocalypse, is bringing about his "new beginning" with a submarine-launched missile that will soon unload ten warheads over Texas. The imminent destruction leaves the survivors scrambling for safety in the Season 6 finale, "The Beginning," where Teddy escapes with twisted true believer Dakota (Zoe Colletti) for front row seats to watch the blast threatening to annihilate Morgan Jones (Lennie James) and his group of survivors.
TV SeriesComicBook

Watch the Fear the Walking Dead Season Finale's Dark Opening Minutes: "The Beginning"

It might be the end of the road for Rachel (Brigitte Kali Canales) in the opening minutes from Fear the Walking Dead's season finale. Stranded on the side of the road with her baby daughter, Morgan, and Rufus, the bounty-sniffing dog that once belonged to Emile (Demetrius Grosse), Rachel radios for help as the nuclear warhead-carrying missile launched by Teddy (John Glover) rockets into the sky. When Morgan (Lennie James) radios with a message telling everyone to give themselves the ending they want, she looks at her baby girl — born after the death of her father Isaac (Michael Abbott Jr.) in the season premiere — and says, "He's wrong. This isn't the end."
TV SeriesComicBook

Fear the Walking Dead Returns With New Episodes This Fall

AMC confirms Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead remains on schedule for a Fall 2021 premiere on the network. Season 6, coming to an end on Sunday with its explosive season finale "The Beginning," suffered setbacks when lengthy filming delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic pushed the second half of the season out of 2020 and into Spring 2021. Fear Season 7 will air after Season 11A of The Walking Dead, premiering August 22 and running through October, and could air concurrently with Season 2 of The Walking Dead: World Beyond when that spin-off returns with new episodes later this year.
TV SeriesEW.com

Fear the Walking Dead showrunners promise 'unconventional' season finale

The missile is in the air. So what's next? The penultimate episode of Fear the Walking Dead's sixth season ended with cult leader Teddy launching the warhead packed missile into the sky, with detonation now imminent. So what does that mean for our heroes who failed in their quest to stop the launch from happening and are now awaiting impact?
TV SeriesComicBook

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Finale: “The Beginning” First Photos Released

The survivors brace for the end in the first photos from the Season 6 finale of The Walking Dead. Despite Morgan (Lennie James) and Strand's (Colman Domingo) efforts to stop Teddy (John Glover) and Riley (Nick Stahl) from firing a missile that will bring about the beginning of the end for the survivors, the End Is the Beginners were successful in launching the missile loaded with ten warheads — enough to get them started with their "new beginning" born out of the ashes of destruction. In the finale, "The Beginning," the group scrambles to live out the coming nuclear apocalypse on their own terms.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 "The Beginning" Isn't The End: Review

Directed by Michael E. Satrazemis and written by Ian Goldberg & Andrew Chambliss, the season finale of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead is an entirely different beast in much the same way the sixth season has been unlike any other in the TWD universe. This isn't about our heroes rallying the forces for an epic strike against the "big bad," or licking their wounds from a battle in the previous episode but looking towards the future. No, not this time. In a sense, "big bads" Teddy (John Glover), Riley (Nick Stahl), Dakota (Zoe Colletti), and those "The End is the Beginning" folks have already won. One missile. Multiple warheads. That's all they needed.
TV Seriesfanfest.com

Fear The Walking Dead Just Changed The Entire Walking Dead Universe With The Season 6 Finale!

Fear The Walking Dead has been absolutely insane this year! It has undoubtedly been the best season of the show so far, with some arguing it’s even currently better than The Walking Dead. We’re inclined to agree – except for the “Here’s Negan” episode, which was amazing. Fear The Walking Dead just aired its season 6 finale and… wow. Fear The Walking Dead just changed the entire Walking Dead Universe.
TV SeriesComicBook

Fear the Walking Dead Recap: What to Know Before Watching the Season 6 Finale

Brace yourself for the Season 6 finale of Fear the Walking Dead. In "The Beginning," Morgan Jones (Lennie James) and his scattered group of survivors scramble to find shelter from the warhead-loaded missile that will bring about the end — and the new beginning that Teddy (John Glover) has promised to Dakota (Zoe Colletti) and his underground cult of believers behind "the end is the beginning." Morgan and Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) were too late to stop Teddy and Riley (Nick Stahl) from launching the missile aboard the USS Pennsylvania, the beached submarine revealed way back in October's Season 6 premiere.
TV Seriesfanfest.com

Fear The Walking Dead: What Happens To Morgan Jones In The Season 6 Finale!?

You can’t get rid of Morgan Jones, my friends. He’s basically unkillable. He’s been almost killed more times than we can count, and it just never seems to stick! We’re not upset or anything, trust us! We love Morgan Jones and we’re very happy he’s managed to stick around! Everyone is wondering though, what happens to Morgan Jones in the season 6 finale!? We have the answer!
TV SeriesTV Fanatic

Watch Fear the Walking Dead Online: Season 6 Episode 16

On Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 16, things took an explosive turn when it emerged there were more nuclear explosions to come. Meanwhile, Morgan tried to tell everyone to do what they wanted with their remaining time in the world. Elsewhere, Dwight and Sherry found themselves in an...
TV Seriesimdb.com

Is ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ About to Collide With ‘World Beyond?

(This article contains spoilers for the season 6 finale of “Fear the Walking Dead”) Now that is follow-through. During this entire story arc with Teddy’s doomsday cult, I never really thought the nuke was truly a threat. But I held out some small hope that the bad guys would succeed, that they would deliver a massive jolt not to just “Fear the Walking Dead” but also to the entire “Walking Dead” TV universe.