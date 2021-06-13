Fear The Walking Dead, USS Pennsylvania: Things To Note

Let me start by saying that I've screened the sixth season finale of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead but this is not a spoiler post in any way, shape, or form. By now, we all know heading into "The Beginning" that Teddy (John Glover), Riley (Nick Stahl), and "The End is the Beginning" folks essentially won. Though Morgan (Lennie James) kept the devastation from being worse, a missile with ten warheads is about to rain down on them all. What some of you might be seeing on AMC+ now or on cable this weekend is personal, intimate, raw, and devastating on so many levels. This isn't a herd of walkers or similar scenarios we've seen in the past; it hits harder than Negan's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) tragic line-up over on The Walking Dead. From the minute the episode starts, it goes places the franchise hasn't gone in a while or ever- and if there's one thing, in general, I can say about it is that it's deserving of being the finale to a game-changing season.