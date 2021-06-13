Kate Middleton is getting a title upgrade in near future as royal rank changes set to take hold – what will the Duchess be known as next?

Though it’s been a long time – a whole decade to be exact – since Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, 39, traded in her “commoners” life and name, “Kate Middleton”, for the life of a royal, it appears the Duchess of Cambridge will get a title upgrade in the near future, as the Royal Family goes through a rank change, and the line of succession is adjusted once more, with the recent birth of Meghan Markle, 39, and Prince Harry’s daughter, Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, also being taken into account.