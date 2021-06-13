Cancel
#Colorado’s Water Scarcity May Finally Be Coming For Your Local Duck Pond — KUNC

By Coyote Gulch
coyotegulch.blog
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo prevent waste and avoid sparking an interstate legal battle, Colorado has started cracking down on what may seem like a drop in the proverbial bucket — illegal ponds. Martin Mendine recently found himself in the state’s crosshairs. His family ranch is a wide, grassy expanse near southern Colorado’s Spanish Peaks. A fork of the Purgatory River meanders through the land which supports about a hundred cattle, and herds of elk. Migratory sandhill cranes pass through each year…

