Euro 2020: England vs Croatia, Netherlands vs Ukraine

GUWAHATI: Day 3 of the European Championships kicks off with a bang on Sunday as England take on Croatia in a rematch of the 2018 World Cup semifinal at Wembley Stadium. England come into this one with the usual hype ahead of every tournament they play, but this time they might actually be able to live up to it. The Three Lions have never had a collection of young talent quite like this one when it comes to technical ability, and the likes of Mason Mount, Jack Grealish, Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham provide hope not only for Euro 2020 — but the future.