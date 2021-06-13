Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is Being Composed by Grant Kirkhope
Even though it got prematurely leaked (as is traditional for anything to do with Ubisoft), the official announcement of Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope yesterday sparked hope for yet another excellent turn-based tactics games in fans of its beloved predecessor. With the promise of bringing back the same excellent gameplay, charming visuals, and whacky humour, Sparks of Hope is looking like an exciting proposition- but that’s not the only thing it will be bringing back.gamingbolt.com