Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope is Being Composed by Grant Kirkhope

By Opinions
gamingbolt.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven though it got prematurely leaked (as is traditional for anything to do with Ubisoft), the official announcement of Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope yesterday sparked hope for yet another excellent turn-based tactics games in fans of its beloved predecessor. With the promise of bringing back the same excellent gameplay, charming visuals, and whacky humour, Sparks of Hope is looking like an exciting proposition- but that’s not the only thing it will be bringing back.

Video Gamestecheblog.com

Ubisoft Officially Announces Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope for the Nintendo Switch

Set for release on the Nintendo Switch in 2022, Mario, Rabbid Peach and their friends are back for an epic journey in Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope. Players will go on an epic journey to restore order as Cursa, a strange and malevolent entity who twists the planets with its evil influence. Like its predecessor, you’ll be able to explore incredible worlds, fighting enemies in innovative combats mixing turn-based tactics and real-time movements with their extravagant team of heroes. Read more for a first look trailer, screenshots and additional information.
Video Gamesgeekculture.co

Surprise Sequel Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Embraces Level Freedom In 2022

Back in 2017, Nintendo and Ubisoft surprised the world with the unexpected success that was Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle. The very nature of the game was seemingly well suited for a one-off, but fans have always held out hope that something more was in the works. Today, the two companies have heard those calls. Announced at Ubisoft Forward 2021, Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope is slated for a 2022 release.
Video GamesGotGame

E3 2021 | Ubisoft Announces Mario + Rabbids Spark of Hope

It’s been a good while since we’ve seen the worlds of Mario and the Rabbids collided. The long awaited continuation of Nintendo and Ubisoft’s critically acclaimed collaboration, Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, was announced today during Ubisoft’s E3 presentation. The official Nintendo website lists the game as being available sometime in 2022. You can check out the announcement trailer below.
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Developer discussion covers new additions to the sequel

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope has had a wild reveal cycle, to say the least. After being heavily speculated on for months, then accidentally leaked by Nintendo themselves mere hours before being officially revealed at the Ubisoft Forward E3 showcase, it’s a surprise that the trailer for the game didn’t appear in some shaky-cam Twitter leak at some point. Thankfully, the Rabbid is out of the washer on this one, and we can finally start getting excited for more content from one of the most unlikely crossovers in Nintendo history!
Video GamesComicBook

Nintendo's Super Mario Bros. Game & Watch is On Sale for Prime Day

Pre-orders for Nintendo's new Legend of Zelda Game & Watch handheld went live last week, but you can score a Prime Day 2021 deal on the Super Mario Bros. Game & Watch that they launched for the 35th anniversary of the franchise if you jump on it quickly. It's based on the Game & Watch systems from the '80s, but this new version allows you to play the original Super Mario Bros. in its entirety along with Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels, and a Mario version of the Ball game. It even includes a classic clock feature that's been upgraded with 35 different animations that play in the background.
Video GamesCNET

Best Prime Day Nintendo Switch deals: Luigi's Mansion 3, Zelda and Mario on sale

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day 2021, CNET's guide on everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal. Prime Day is here, and Nintendo Switch owners have plenty of deals to choose from -- and not just from Amazon. Nintendo rarely discounts its own games, but Prime Day and its rivals have brought down the price of the portable console's biggest titles, including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Luigi's Mansion 3 and Paper Mario: The Origami King. Don't delay, however, as we expect these Nintendo sales to expire soon.
Video Gamescgmagonline.com

Ninja Gaiden Master Collection Review

Once again, CGM’s resident Ninja has returned to give you his thoughts on another Ninja-related game. Rather, I’ve come to give you my thoughts on a collection of some of the most iconic Ninja games ever released. Ninja Gaiden was one of the most tightly designed trilogy of games ever released on the NES—although that tends to get lost amid its punishing difficulty.
Video GamesThe Verge

Super Mario World receives the widescreen emulation mod it deserves

Some purists might sneer at the idea of playing retro games in anything other than their original 4:3 aspect ratio. But for anyone else, a new widescreen hack for Super Mario World means you can now enjoy the 1990 game on modern displays, without having to put up with black bars or a weirdly stretched image.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Phantom Abyss – That Mirror’s Edge x Spelunky Game You Always Hoped For

Tell me if this video game cake sounds tasty: A game that takes a bit of Mirror’s Edge, mixes that with a dash of Spelunky, and then ices everything with Indiana Jones or Tomb Raider? It does sound good if I must say so, and that’s precisely what Phantom Abyss is. Coming from Devolver Digital and Team WIBY, Phantom Abyss is an asynchronous multiplayer game that has players scouring temples for ancient relics. All the while attempting to avoid the many traps that have been laid out before them in procedurally generated levels. As stated above it’s part a first-person runner that really feels a lot like the original Mirror’s Edge, with that timed element of Spelunky complete with all the deadly traps as well.
Video GamesComicBook

Super Mario World Fan Project Makes the Nintendo Classic Playable in Widescreen

Since launching with the Super Nintendo back in 1990, Super Mario World has remained an indisputable classic. Unfortunately, the game does not officially support widescreen TVs and monitors. SNES ROM hacker Vitor Vilela has offered fans a solution, with a download that presents the game in glorious 16:9 resolution. The download was made available on GitHub, but those interested will have to find methods of playing Super Mario World that will be compatible. Vilela is planning to add support for additional aspect ratios in the future. It's important to note that this is not an officially licensed patch from Nintendo.
Video Gameslordsofgaming.net

Lord’s Minute: Legend Of Zelda Breath of The Wild Sequel

Welcome to the Lord’s Minute, our quick-hit video series where we team with the Iron Lords Podcast Hosts to discuss the latest news in gaming and beyond. Today, join Sovereign from the Realm of the Iron Lords Podcast, and LOGnet’s very own April Prince as they break down the teased sequel to Breath of The Wild. While it was a short teaser during Nintendo’s E3 Direct, Zelda remains a pillar franchise for Nintendo. What do you think of the teaser for the sequel to Breath of The Wild? Let us know and join the conversation with brand new episodes of the Lord’s Minute every week.
GamesRadar+

GOG Summer Sale partners with Retro Gamer to highlight 17 retro games going cheap

The GOG Summer Sale is currently live, and there are some retro games going cheap. With Amazon's big sale currently offering the likes of Prime Day PS5 deals and Prime Day TV deals, there's another sale going on over at GOG. CD Projekt's digital storefront is currently running its GOG Summer Sale and has a number of titles going fairly cheap. And what's more, our sister site Retro Gamer has partnered with the store to provide a list of retro games during the GOG Summer Sale.