Subtle Ways Your Job Is Ruining Your Life

Trauma that is left untreated is incorporated in our lives and it takes a long way before we realise the root of our instability or a conflicting nature. Childhood trauma shapes our personality exceedingly and it is incredibly hard to distinguish negative traits in our personality which are caused by trauma. Teenagers being bullied in high school or colleges also have a huge say in shaping our personalities. Overtime an individual adapts to the savage world through negative coping mechanism. For example for someone who has developed social anxiety over the years due to hurtful interactions will now choose to stay isolated which for him would be a comfort zone. In the longer run, keeping oneself safe in the comfort zone will effect this person in choosing his career path, friends and even his partner in life. These coping mechanisms are integrated into the character of a person so deeply that bringing them to the surface of our conversations demands for exquisite communication skills and a willingness to open to oneself for healing and better understanding the reasons behind your actions. If you are an excellent observer you may have noticed certain characteristics or habits of a person when they are out of their comfort zones. Through meditation, reflection and research a person can develop insight enabling him to know himself better over time. Though this is not as simple as it sounds, sometimes we delude ourselves too much for our own protection that the layers of illusion are indistinguishable from the truth. A person develops anxiety disorder due to constantly fretting over small decisions and second guessing. Unable to function as efficiently as others around, he soon loses his self-esteem. This disparages his overall being to the point that he cannot figure out how to solve this conundrum.