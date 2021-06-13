Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Career Development & Advice

Subtle Ways Your Job Is Ruining Your Life

By Michael Martin
Posted by 
EatThis
EatThis
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It's time to face it: Most of us are in an unhealthy relationship with work. A constant stream of emails and texts pressures many of us to be always "on," a situation worsened by the remote-work explosion necessitated by COVID-19. Even if you love your job, the daily grind makes it easy to lapse into habits that are terrible for your health. Now that office routines have begun transitioning back to something resembling a pre-pandemic state, it's a good time to reassess what's unworkable and hit the reset button. Here are five subtle ways your job is making you sick, and how you can turn things around fast. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

www.eatthis.com
EatThis

EatThis

New York City, NY
85K+
Followers
8K+
Post
41M+
Views
ABOUT

The no-diet weight loss solution! Learn thousands of easy food swaps that can save you 10, 20, 30 pounds or more!

 https://www.eatthis.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Crisis#Exercise#Fruit#Alcohol#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Career Development & Advice
News Break
Heart Disease
Related
Jobskiss951.com

Avoid These 5 Mistakes To Avoid Ruining Your Productivity

Mine and my wife’s routine has changed a little lately. We recently got a 6 month old puppy which means we’re up EVERY morning between 6:30 and 7:30. She has to have 5 minutes of morning hugs before she goes outside to go to the bathroom. She then comes back in and eats, we wait about 20 minutes, then take her back out. This is what we’re doing every morning for years to come and if you throw a kid in the mix, well, then who knows how early we’ll be up.
Yogakiss951.com

Easy Ways To Make Your Life Better In Five Minutes

Wouldn’t it be great if we could improve our lives in just five minutes a day? It’s actually possible to boost both physical and mental health in that tiny amount of time and these science-backed actions are easy ways to do it. Pet your dog – According to Harvard Medical...
Posted by
Bill Abbate

How to See Time in Your Life?

How much time do you spend in the past? How often are you present? How much do you think about the future? Time is an amazing thing to contemplate. Time, like a river, is always flowing forward. What is in the past flows into the present. What is in the present flows into the future. There is no stopping the flow of time.
simplyfamilymagazine.com

How Thankfulness Improves Your Way of Life

Do you want to be healthy, happy, and maintain excellent relationships with people around you? If the answer is yes, then you need to appreciate every little thing in your life. Although it sounds too simplistic, being able to appreciate every little thing can significantly boost the positives in life....
Thrive Global

How to give yourself permission to live your life, your way

If you’ve been a mum for a few years now it can be hard to believe you use to have another name. You know the name you were born with rather than one you’ve acquired in recent times -MUMMM!! Do you remember her? Back in the day when you use to live your life, you lay in until all hours, do your own thing and had no responsibility? Nope, I can’t remember either as it seems so long ago.
Posted by
Ekingwrites

How's Your Relationship With Your Job?

Have you found your dough-mate, or is it time to break up?. So you thought you found the one. You were in for the long haul, but now you're not so sure. The things you loved about them are wearing thin. The fit you thought was so right is starting to feel a bit wrong.
Posted by
Krystal Emerson

5 Ways To Organize Your Life For Maximum Productivity

A man and woman smiling with post-it notes.Anna Shvets/Pexels. Do you ever feel like your life is out of control? It's time to get organized. The first step in organizing your life is taking a few minutes every day and making a list of the things that need to be done that day or week. You can do this by writing down these tasks on a notepad, using an app such as Evernote, or even just telling yourself what needs to be completed.
Relationshipsgoodmenproject.com

Toxic Habits That Ruin Your Friendships

Having friends you can talk to and spend time with is a beautiful thing. We struggle to keep up without friends. Giving up friendships goes hand in hand with growing up. Some friendships are just not meant to be forever. That´s alright. Learn to let go and move on. But there are the ones we wish to keep. How can we sustain them? That’s not easy to answer. Friendships are sometimes harder developed than relationships. Maybe is time to get over ourselves and recalibrate our relationships.
YogaNews Channel Nebraska

Meditative Painting to Heal Your Life

Originally Posted On: Healing With Creative Meditation – Echo Recovery. Meditation has become more and more popular over the years. People have started to take a closer look at themselves and how to better themselves mentally as our world progresses. Unfortunately, as we advance in technology and our information systems...
Healthz1073.com

Feeling Stuck in a Life Rut? Here are 4 Ways to Get Out of Your Comfort Zone

Feel like you're stuck in a rut? If the answer is yes, you're right in the middle of a trend of the post-pandemic "blahs" that many people are feeling, which has a technical term called languishing. The New York Times called languishing the "middle child" of mental health since it's neither depression nor anxiety, but something in between where you feel stuck and unexcited by your daily routine.
Healthholrmagazine.com

How To: Reduce Stress In Your Life

Stress is the feeling of being overwhelmed or unable to cope with mental or emotional pressure. Small amounts of stress can be good and help you get stuff done. But higher levels of stress can have a serious impact on your mental and physical health, so it’s important to find ways to manage it.
Career Development & AdviceThrive Global

Take Charge Of Your Own Life

Are you in charge of your own life? Or are you continually blaming others for your situation? Are you wondering why other people are living their dreams, and you’re not? Are you in the driving seat of your own life, or do you sit as a passenger in the back seat, hoping you’ll arrive at the destination you desire? You will not be alone if you are sitting in the back seat as this is where many people sit. They sit in the back, hoping that at some point their life will improve and some miracle with occur.
Mental Healthliistudio.com

How trauma effects your life

Trauma that is left untreated is incorporated in our lives and it takes a long way before we realise the root of our instability or a conflicting nature. Childhood trauma shapes our personality exceedingly and it is incredibly hard to distinguish negative traits in our personality which are caused by trauma. Teenagers being bullied in high school or colleges also have a huge say in shaping our personalities. Overtime an individual adapts to the savage world through negative coping mechanism. For example for someone who has developed social anxiety over the years due to hurtful interactions will now choose to stay isolated which for him would be a comfort zone. In the longer run, keeping oneself safe in the comfort zone will effect this person in choosing his career path, friends and even his partner in life. These coping mechanisms are integrated into the character of a person so deeply that bringing them to the surface of our conversations demands for exquisite communication skills and a willingness to open to oneself for healing and better understanding the reasons behind your actions. If you are an excellent observer you may have noticed certain characteristics or habits of a person when they are out of their comfort zones. Through meditation, reflection and research a person can develop insight enabling him to know himself better over time. Though this is not as simple as it sounds, sometimes we delude ourselves too much for our own protection that the layers of illusion are indistinguishable from the truth. A person develops anxiety disorder due to constantly fretting over small decisions and second guessing. Unable to function as efficiently as others around, he soon loses his self-esteem. This disparages his overall being to the point that he cannot figure out how to solve this conundrum.
Electronicsstaradvertiser.com

Can a smartwatch save your life?

On a recent Saturday, my 87-year-old mother was feeling a bit woozy, so she pressed a button on the side of her Apple watch to reveal her ECG, a recording of her heart’s electric rhythm. Thirty seconds later, three messages appeared on the watch’s screen. One showed the characteristic zigzag spikes of the ECG, or electrocardiogram. The second revealed that her heart rate, usually 80 beats per minutes, was down to only 40. The third said the results were “inconclusive,” with the advice: “Call your doctor.”
HealthPosted by
Woman's World

3 Ways to Not Let Bladder Leaks Control Your Life

One of the best things about getting older is that we become more and more in touch with our true selves. Life experience has helped us know who we are, what we want, and what we need. Not all of the things that come with age are quite as rewarding — ahem, bladder leaks — but we’re determined to not let anything, especially a pop of pee, hold us back from living life to the fullest.
FitnessPosted by
EatThis

One Secret Side Effect of Walking You Never Knew, Says Study

If you believe in Occam's Razor, you'll agree that the simplest explanation is usually the best one. If you apply its logic to finding the right exercise routine for a healthier, longer life, the answer isn't necessarily doing complex training sets, ramping up your speed training drills, trying your hand at cryotherapy, or performing hundreds of hours of total-body HIIT circuits every single week. (Though we're sure all of those are terrific.) It's likely just walking more.
Workoutsiweller.com

Secrets for Walking Your Way to a Longer Life, Say Experts

Sumary of Secrets for Walking Your Way to a Longer Life, Say Experts:. In fact, a new study from Harvard Medical school notes that women who walk only 4,400 steps per-day are able to “significantly”. If walking is your preferred form of exercise—and assuming you’re interested in living a longer...