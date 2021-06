For the time being, all signs in New Orleans are pointing to Jameis Winston starting at quarterback for the Saints. Sean Payton has been bullish on him, the Saints are bringing him back on a one-year deal this season, and Taysom Hill didn’t exactly put the lights out in his starts last year despite going 3-1 as a starter for the Saints. One of those wins came against a replacement-level quarterback (not to take anything away from Kendall Hinton, who was put in an impossible situation), while the other two came against the Falcons.