The fact that this article being written whilst Matchday 1 is still in progress should be enough of a clue as to the fast and furious nature of EURO Fantasy. Less than 24 hours separates the final fixture of Matchday 1 from the Matchday 2 deadline, giving managers precious little time to make those all-important transfer decisions. The limitless chip is also available for use, allowing managers to select any team they like for a single matchday with a limitless transfer budget. Those that don’t own the likes of Romelu Lukaku (€11.0m) and Ciro Immobile (€10.0m) will certainly be tempted to bring the two forwards into their sides following standout Matchday 1 performances that saw Lukaku bag a brace for Belgium and Immobile register both a goal and an assist for Italy. It would be remiss of us not to also mention Patrick Schick (€8.0m) after the striker scored twice in Czech Republic’s two goal victory over Scotland, likely wrapping up the goal of the season award in the process with his second. Czech this out (sorry Scotland fans)!