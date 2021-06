The crypto market has dropped dramatically amid new fears over China regulation.Bitcoin fell sharply over the morning UK time, and was matched by other major cryptocurrencies.Dogecoin saw the most dramatic plunge, losing 8.5 per cent of its value over the last 24 hours. It marks the latest in a difficult week for the meme currency, which has seen its price fall almost 22 per cent over the last week.>> Follow all the latest updates with The Independent’s live coverage of the crypto marketEthereum also fell sharply, dropping almost 8 per cent over the last 24 hours.All of the 10 biggest...