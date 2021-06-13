Cancel
Wyandotte County, KS

The Wyandotte County Sheriff’s office is investigating after a body was found

By Floyd Levinson
Lawrence Post
Lawrence Post
 9 days ago
KANSAS – According to the police officials, the female body was found near the Kansas River on Saturday around 6:50 a.m.

Wyandotte County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about a body found at the boat ramp.

A man found the body near the Turner Diagonal Bridge and the Kansas River.

Witness called for help after finding the body at the boat ramp.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated when new information is available.

Lawrence Post

Lawrence Post

