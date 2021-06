Deputy CM Manish Sisodia alleged that the Centre pressured officials in Delhi to publish advertisements in newspapers thanking it for providing free Covid vaccines for all from June 21, while the city has got only 57 lakh doses so far against the 2.94 crore needed. He also said the Centre will supply only 15 lakh Covid vaccine doses in July and at this rate, it will take around 16 more months to inoculate the city's entire population.