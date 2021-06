It will be an intriguing game when Ukraine and Austria face off Monday with a trip to the knockout stage on the line at the 2020 European Championships. A victory in Bucharest, Romania would clinch a spot in the next round, but both teams could get through if it ends in a draw. Both have three points after they each beat North Macedonia and lost to the Netherlands, and the four best third-place finishers go through. Ukraine has been effective in attack with Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk, while Austria relies on the supreme passing ability of David Alaba and welcomes back striker Marko Arnautovic from a one-match ban.