Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

‘Unique human being’ Andrew Chafin brings his personality and a loose vibe to a dominant Chicago Cubs bullpen

By Meghan Montemurro, Chicago Tribune
Posted by 
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g9B9L_0aSusJKw00
Cubs reliever Andrew Chafin delivers to the plate against the Cardinals in the eighth inning June 12, 2021, at Wrigley Field. John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune

Chicago Cubs reliever Andrew Chafin isn’t hard to miss in the outfield during batting practice.

Chafin, rocking a look fit for the 1970s with a mustache and curls popping out beneath his cap, goes all out after fly balls off his teammates’ bats. The 30-year-old left-hander always has been a power shagger. He would rather sprint hard in pursuit of BP balls instead of mindless pregame sprints from line to line as part of his conditioning.

Sometimes his aggressive shagging means robbing a teammate of a BP home run. He victimized Ian Happ before a game last week at Petco Park in San Diego.

“I guess I’m just at a point in my career now where I can actually have a little bit more fun with it and be more relaxed in regards to the big picture,” Chafin told the Tribune. “Go out and have more fun, less stress or whatever.”

Chafin’s laid-back persona brings a relaxed vibe to the Cubs clubhouse and dugout.

“Having Chafin, there’s a lot of bantering back and forth,” reliever Dan Winkler said. “We have a lot of similar personalities in (the bullpen), so there’s a lot of laughs. It’s just really loose no matter what’s going on, and that’s a tribute to our success and keeping it simple and not overthinking anything.”

Every team needs guys who help keep things light. A 162-game schedule over six months is a grind. There’s a lot of time spent together at the field and on road trips. Personalities like Chafin bring another element beyond his on-field success. In April, he asked for Cubs fans’ help to find an old beater car with a manual transition that he could buy to use in Chicago during the season; his truck is too big to navigate the narrow city streets. Chafin ultimately found a red Firebird and occasionally tweets updates about how the car is running.

Chafin also has a YouTube channel (ChafinFamilyFarms) on which he has uploaded videos of his car, a look at what an off day at his farm in Ohio entails and a tour of a boat he purchased this spring. After spending the first nine years of professional career in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization, Chafin wanted to take advantage of living close to Lake Michigan in-season. So he convinced his wife during spring training to let him have a budget to buy a boat, wanting one that has a cabin, which would allow him use it when it’s raining.

Chafin found a boat on Facebook Marketplace and sent his brother to Chicago to look at it in person to make sure it was in good enough shape. Chafin’s YouTube videos allow Cubs fans to get a sense of his humor and personality. In the process, he has become a fan favorite, though his performances help as well.

“Given the fan base here, I thought it’d be a really good opportunity to try to interact with the fans a little bit more, give them behind-the-scenes glimpses of what I do,” Chafin said.

Cubs manager David Ross called Chafin a character who is comfortable in his own skin.

“He is a unique human being that I think brings a smile to a lot of people’s faces,” Ross said Saturday. “Just the way he interacts, who he is to his core. He’s very simple-minded. The look of the ‘stache and the curly hair, it makes me smile every time I see him in the locker room.

“Those type of guys that have experience and understand who they are, they’re leaders in their own way.”

Chafin is able to balance keeping things fun in the bullpen and being able to lock in when Ross goes to him, often in key spots in late innings when the Cubs are trying to preserve a lead. Ross credits veteran relievers like Chafin for their consistency and helping breed success among their less experienced arms, particularly Justin Steele, Keegan Thompson and Trevor Megill.

“(Chafin shows) how they need to act, how to get ready, trying to direct these guys on what it’s like to be a bullpen pitcher, what it’s like to be available daily, find your routine,” Ross said. “Chafin and a lot of those veterans down there are huge examples and do a really nice job of maintaining expectations and consistency.”

Chafin’s value goes beyond his experience and reliability as an effective lefty in high-leverage spots. He has shown over his eight-year big-league career that he can handle a heavy workload too. He appeared in 71 games for the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2017 and 77 games in 2018 and 2019; the latter two years marked the third- and fifth-most appearances in the majors those respective seasons.

Chafin is on pace for similar usage in 2021. He has pitched in 47% of the Cubs’ games, with his 30 appearances tied for fifth among MLB relievers. The lefty has earned Ross’ trust since joining the team in a trade from the Diamondbacks in August. His perfect eighth inning in Saturday’s 7-2 win against the St. Louis Cardinals extended his scoreless streak to 13⅓ innings over his last 10 appearances. Chafin’s streak is the fifth-longest in the National League.

Coming into Sunday, Chafin has a 1.91 ERA, 0.920 WHIP, 0.9 Wins Above Replacement and 196 ERA+ in 28⅓ innings. Anchored by Chafin, right-hander Ryan Tepera and closer Craig Kimbrel, the Cubs have built a deep bullpen that has become one of the best in baseball nearly three months into the season.

“I’ve always been one to just take the ball every time they call my name,” Chafin said. “Honestly, I just look at everything as one pitch at a time and it doesn’t matter the situation. Like (one game) I came in, we were up for four or five runs and I was just going out there and executing pitches one pitch at a time and just doing the best I can every single pitch. Everything else is going to take care of itself.”

Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Happ
Person
Dan Winkler
Person
Craig Kimbrel
Person
Andrew Chafin
Person
Ryan Tepera
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#Bp#Facebook Marketplace#The Arizona Diamondbacks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
News Break
MLB
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
MLBourcommunitynow.com

LEADING OFF: Duvall crushing Cubs, Buxton back from injury

Miami Marlins' Adam Duvall rounds the bases after hitting a two-run home run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Saturday, June 19, 2021. Miami's Adam Duvall has been wrecking the Cubs at Wrigley Field this weekend, hitting two homers in consecutive games.
MLBcubsinsider.com

Chicago Cubs Lineup (6/20/21): Pederson Leads Off, KB at 3B, Mills Starting Again

I’ve been at the fields all morning with youth baseball, so this is going to be even more brief than usual. Joc Pederson is leading off in left, Kris Bryant is at third, and Javier Báez is the shortstop. Anthony Rizzo plays first, Willson Contreras is the catcher, Ian Happ is in center, Jason Heyward is in right, and Sergio Alcántara is at second.
MLBFinger Lakes Times

Chicago Cubs-N.Y. Mets Runs

Cubs third. Joc Pederson lines out to shortstop to Jonathan Villar. Patrick Wisdom singles to shallow center field. Javier Baez homers to right field. Patrick Wisdom scores. Anthony Rizzo grounds out to second base, Luis Guillorme to Pete Alonso. Willson Contreras flies out to deep left field to Dominic Smith.
MLBPosted by
Reuters

Mills, Cubs bullpen shut out Marlins at Wrigley

Alec Mills pitched five impressive innings, and his bullpen added four perfect frames, leading the Chicago Cubs to a 2-0 win over the visiting Miami Marlins on Sunday afternoon. Mills (3-1) threw a season-high 77 pitches, allowing six hits and no walks, striking out three. Mills, who allowed no extra-base...
MLBbleachernation.com

Series Preview: Indians at Cubs, June 21 – June 22, 2021

Tonight, I’m going to my first Cubs game at Wrigley Field since the end of the 2019 season. I really can’t wait. I’ll be in the bleachers with a big group of friends, so stop by, say hi, sit and have a beer, etc. I miss meeting strangers in the bleachers.
MLBillinoisnewstoday.com

Robert Stock Makes Personal & Cubs History With His Start On Wednesday

Posted: Posted June 16, 2021 / 5:54 pm CDT / Has been updated: June 16, 2021 / 5:54 pm CDT. New York – It’s not the first time he’s played in a major league baseball game, but it’s certainly very different from what he had before. This is because Robert...
MLBMirror

Chicago lets everybody in to watch Cubs

CHICAGO — Joc Pederson homered and drove in three runs, Anthony Rizzo and Willson Contreras went deep and the Chicago Cubs beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-5 on Friday. Wrigley Field allowed 100% capacity for the first time since 2019 on what the Cubs called “Opening Day 2.0:. They fell behind 5-1, then treated a crowd of 35,112 to a comeback win over their NL Central rivals.
MLBbleachernation.com

Cubs Injury Notes: Báez’s Hand and Wrist, Pederson’s Back, Marisnick Coming, Steele Bullpenning, More

Always fun to update the many Cubs injury bits …. Javy Báez – left the game yesterday with what was initially described as a sore thumb, but it is actually the whole area, including the wrist: “Javy, just a little bit of something going on with his wrist, where that ball I think hit him off the end (of the bat), sometimes gives you a little jolt in the hand area,” Ross said, per the Daily Herald. “We’ll check him out, see how he is tomorrow. I guess that would be like a hand contusion or a wrist. Just how that ball came off his bat, it looked like it jolted him pretty good.” I would expect Báez to be sitting tonight regardless, and the question is whether he’s the latest position player to hit the Injured List. Here’s hoping not. When he’s out, it’ll either be Sergio Alcantara or Eric Sogard getting starts at short.
MLBchatsports.com

Chicago Cubs: Patrick Wisdom is playing out of his mind right now

(Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) Nearly a decade has passed since the St. Louis Cardinals took Patrick Wisdom in the first round of the MLB Draft. Heading into 2021, he’d only had a cup of coffee at the big league level, appearing in 43 contests – hitting four home runs during that span, splitting time between the Cardinals, Texas Rangers and Chicago Cubs.
MLBnumberfire.com

Cubs' Patrick Wisdom starting Monday

The Chicago Cubs listed Patrick Wisdom as their starter at third base for Monday's game against the Cleveland Indians. Wisdom will take over at third base and bat sixth Monday, while Kris Bryant shifts up to centerfield and Ian Happ takes the evening off. Wisdom has a $2,800 salary on...
MLBChicago Sun-Times

Javy Baez does Javy Baez things in Cubs’ victory against Marlins

Cubs shortstop Javy Baez had another one of those days. And it didn’t really matter that he went 0-for-3 and only reached when he was hit by a pitch. Baez, who said his right thumb is not quite 100%, made a series of slick plays in the field during the Cubs’ 2-0 victory Sunday against the Marlins. The best came when he dived to his right to snag a grounder by Jon Berti, then threw to second for a force to end the second inning.
MLBlatestnewspost.com

Dodgers’ Walker Buehler takes no-hitter into eighth vs. Diamondbacks

Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler flirted with the seventh official no-hitter of the Major League Baseball season on Saturday night as part of a blowout effort versus the Arizona Diamondbacks. (Arizona left-hander Madison Bumgarner did not receive credit for blanking the Atlanta Braves as part of a seven-inning doubleheader game.)
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Cubs' Craig Kimbrel, Ryan, Tepera Andrew Chafin a Lockdown Trio

Cubs’ 3-headed relief monster devouring big innings originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Outside of the 2-0 scores, there’s at least one commonality between the Cubs’ last two wins. The Cubs got a lead, and Ryan Tepera, Andrew Chafin and Craig Kimbrel came in and slammed the door late to...
MLBPosted by
Forbes

Chicago Cubs Have Built A Deep Bullpen Without Big Spending

Sometimes watching your spending isn’t a bad thing for a baseball team. Case in point, the Chicago Cubs’ bullpen. David Ross used seven different relievers in this weekend’s sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals at Wrigley Field, which was at full capacity for fans for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began. The place was rocking as fans counted down outs in the late innings.
MLBPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Cubs understand MLB’s crackdown on sticky substances — but consistent enforcement by umpires is a concern: ‘You’re implementing some human error’

Chicago Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks is curious more than anything. Major League Baseball announced Tuesday — and outlined in a memo to teams — that beginning Monday, there will be enhanced enforcement to prohibit the application of foreign substances to baseballs. That includes everything from pine tar and grip enhancer Spider Tack to the combination of sunscreen and rosin. The league ...
MLBDoc's Sports Service

Cleveland Indians vs Chicago Cubs Prediction, 6/22/2021 MLB Pick, Tips and Odds

Odds/Point Spread: Cleveland (+115) Chicago (-152) Wrigley Field is the site where Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs (40-32, 1st in NL Central) will play the Cleveland Indians (39-30, 2nd in AL Central) on Tuesday. The moneyline on this contest has the Indians coming in at +115 and the Cubs are at -152. The over/under opens at 8. The starting pitchers are Eli Morgan and Kyle Hendricks.
MLBsandiegosun.com

Brewers' Brett Anderson to face D-backs, who drafted him long ago

Brett Anderson will try to string together another solid performance when the Milwaukee Brewers open a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night in Phoenix. The veteran left-hander is coming off seven shutout innings against the visiting Cincinnati Reds on June 15. He allowed just one hit and...