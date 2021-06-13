Israel to swear in government, ending Netanyahu’s long rule

I am slightly amused by the many voices who celebrate what is perceived as the end of the Netanyahu era. Of course, I am not a Netanyahu supporter, far from it. But I will give Netanyahu credit where he deserves it. “King Bibi”, as his Jewish supporters often refer to him, was actually a crucial factor in the rise of Palestinian resistance and Palestinian unity. He was a pragmatist who managed to pull his nation, the region and even the entire world into a chain of disasters in a desperate but relentless attempt to save himself. Netanyahu is not a conspirator. He did it all in the open and, despite this, he is still the most popular politician in Israel.