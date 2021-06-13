Cancel
Mendocino County, CA

Letter: In appreciation of Mendocino County water articles

By Submitted
Ukiah Daily Journal
 9 days ago

I have so much appreciated the series of articles on our water districts, water rights and water problems by Karen Rifkin. I have read every word, and learned a lot. This series of articles is the best and most relevant reporting you have carried in quite a while. I keep telling my husband that Ms. Rifkin deserves a Pulitzer Prize. Please convey to her our thanks and praise. (and if she's on salary, give her a raise).

