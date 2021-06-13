Cancel
Ferrari Challenge completes Homestead round

By RACER Staff
racer.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe North American competitors of the Ferrari Challenge championship completed its fourth round under the heat and humidity of South Florida at Homestead-Miami Speedway. With over 40 cars entered in the weekend and drivers joined by hundreds of guests, family members and clients, the drivers reveled in a weekend that brought the series one step closer to a thrilling conclusion.

racer.com
