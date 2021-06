Vaccinated people are quickly finding the joy in being able to go mask-less and distance-free from their loved ones again. But despite the relief that COVID vaccination should provide, some vaccinated individuals are still worried about getting infected with the coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has acknowledged that breakthrough infections can occur in fully vaccinated individuals, as no vaccine is 100 percent effective. However, new research indicates that getting vaccinated is still beneficial: The CDC has found that vaccinated people who end up getting infected with COVID will have milder disease than unvaccinated people who get infected.