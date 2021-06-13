Pros and Cons of a 12-Team College Football Playoff for Ohio State

The Cliff Notes version of how a proposed 12-team college football playoff will impact Ohio State: 1. The Buckeyes can lose to an unranked Iowa, as happened in 2017, but unlike that season still make the playoff; 2. The Buckeyes can get embarrassed by an unranked Purdue, as they did in 2018, but unlike that season still make the playoff; 3. The Buckeyes just can’t lose to an unranked Iowa AND an unranked Purdue in the same season and still make the playoff. Nor should they. The end. Doesn’t get much cleaner than that. Win at least 11 games, maybe even just 10, avoid two really bad losses and the Buckeyes will pack their bags for the playoff. Does that dilute the importance of the regular season? We’ll get to that, but check this out: if a 12-team instead of four-team playoff had been in place since 2014, Ohio State…