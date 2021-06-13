BYU Football: Masen Wake could be BYU’s secret weapon

Since the inception of the College Football Playoff, BYU Football and every other G5 team has had no access to make it to the National Championship. Sometimes the grass isn’t always greener on the other side. That summarizes how about 80% of teams in the college football feel towards the College Football Playoff and the way that teams are selected. As it turns out, the BCS computer rankings seem like a much better tool to sort teams than Gary Barta and the rest of the CFP Committee that appears to think that the Playoff can only consist of Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Ohio State or an occasional P5 undefeated team.