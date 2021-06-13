10 Things You Didn’t Know about Amaranta Venegas

TikTok has changed the world, but most of us have no idea just how much at this point. The app is fairly new in the grand scheme of things, and we cannot even begin to fathom how this app will change the world in decades to come. It’s already started, and we don’t even know the extent of it. Right now, young people such as Amaranta Venegas are just making videos, posting their stuff online, and growing their massive followings. She and others like her are becoming famous almost overnight for doing nothing more than knowing how to post a video, and it’s explosive. Who is she? What is she like? Here is everything you don’t know about this young TikTok star.