Elections

Germany's Greens back Baerbock for chancellorship despite dip in polls

The Guardian
 9 days ago

Germany's Green party has said it remains confident of securing the chancellorship and succeeding Angela Merkel at the country's autumn election despite a drop in the polls, as it officially endorsed its lead candidate for the job. Setbacks in recent weeks have led to the Greens slipping to second place...

Angela Merkel
Armin Laschet
#Greens#Cdu#Post Office Rail Depot#The Green Party#Germans#C02
Berlin, DE
Europe
Elections
Global Warming
Germany
