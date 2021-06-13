‘We just have to find joy in these last days’: Manhattan DA candidate Lucy Lang writes thousands of notes to supporters ahead of the Democratic Primary

McConnell says GOP will block voting legislation, calls bill a "partisan power grab" by Democrats. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke out against the Democrats’ voting legislation that faces a key test vote at 5:30 p.m. ET today. He described it as a “transparent plan to tilt every election in America permanently in their favor,” saying that it would let Democrats "take a red pen to election laws in each of the 50 states neutering voting ID laws and ballot harvesting."