‘We just have to find joy in these last days’: Manhattan DA candidate Lucy Lang writes thousands of notes to supporters ahead of the Democratic Primary
During those brief gaps between political forums, greeting residents or meeting with members of her advisory council, Manhattan District Attorney candidate Lucy Lang takes a seat in her office or at her Harlem home after she puts her kids to bed, and pens scores of personalized thank-you notes to staffers, supporters and prospective voters.www.nydailynews.com