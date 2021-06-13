Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Manhattan, NY

‘We just have to find joy in these last days’: Manhattan DA candidate Lucy Lang writes thousands of notes to supporters ahead of the Democratic Primary

By Chelsia Rose Marcius
NY Daily News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring those brief gaps between political forums, greeting residents or meeting with members of her advisory council, Manhattan District Attorney candidate Lucy Lang takes a seat in her office or at her Harlem home after she puts her kids to bed, and pens scores of personalized thank-you notes to staffers, supporters and prospective voters.

www.nydailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Elections
Manhattan, NY
Elections
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Jay
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Subway#Democrats#Nypd#Democratic#The Daily News#Bp Eric Adams#Swarthmore College#Manhattan Da Cy Vance Jr#Nypd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Elections
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
MTA
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Senate to vote on sweeping voting rights bill

McConnell says GOP will block voting legislation, calls bill a "partisan power grab" by Democrats. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke out against the Democrats’ voting legislation that faces a key test vote at 5:30 p.m. ET today. He described it as a “transparent plan to tilt every election in America permanently in their favor,” saying that it would let Democrats "take a red pen to election laws in each of the 50 states neutering voting ID laws and ballot harvesting."
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

The latest on the NYC mayoral primary election

When we expect to see NYC primary election winners (it's not tonight) For the first time, New York City will be using a ranked-choice voting system for some races. This means it will likely take weeks to have full results of the election. Here's a quick breakdown of when we...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court rules against NCAA in dispute over student-athlete compensation

The Supreme Court on Monday ruled unanimously against the NCAA in a dispute over limits placed on education-related compensation that student-athletes can receive. The decision, written by Justice Neil Gorsuch , clears the way for colleges to provide more school-related perks to students like computers, musical instruments and internships, and some legal experts say the case could be a prelude to challenges aimed more broadly at compensation restrictions on college athletes.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Record-high U.S. house prices, tight supply weigh on sales

WASHINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - U.S. home sales fell for a fourth straight month in May as record-high prices amid low inventory frustrated potential buyers, a trend that could persist for a while, with builders unable to deliver more houses because of expensive lumber. The decline in sales reported by...
ChinaPosted by
CBS News

Australia rejects U.N. warning to list Great Barrier Reef as "in danger"

The United Nations says the Great Barrier Reef has suffered such extensive damage that it should be listed as "in danger." The warning prompted an immediate rejection from the Australian government. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) committee warned Tuesday that "urgent" action is needed to combat...